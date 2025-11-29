Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,590 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 21,601 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $279.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

