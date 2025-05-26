Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Chelsea Counsel Co.'s 8th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,767 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.'s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

XOM opened at $103.11 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here