Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 156,430 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,213 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts: Sign Up

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here