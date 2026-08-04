ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.5% of Eastern Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eastern Bank's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $98,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $643.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.98.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.88%.The firm had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.02%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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