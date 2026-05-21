ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,539 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $648.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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