ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 208.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $648.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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