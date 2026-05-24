ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here