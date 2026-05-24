ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stake Reduced by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,215 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $79,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here