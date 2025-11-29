F m Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,870 InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in InterDigital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.7%

InterDigital stock opened at $357.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.58 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital's payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.62, for a total value of $433,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,348,345.30. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,966 shares of company stock worth $2,071,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

