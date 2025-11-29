F m Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 15,384 Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,384 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $308,908,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,876 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 11,972 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,937 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,346 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $297.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $311.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.63 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 41,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

