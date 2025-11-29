F m Investments LLC Buys 8,860 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

F m Investments LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,440 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company's stock worth $65,732,000 after buying an additional 180,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,512 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 410,343 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 58,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PATK opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $975.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Patrick Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Patrick Industries's dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on Patrick Industries and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

