F m Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,237 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $795,893,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,034,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.89.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

