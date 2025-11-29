F m Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 202.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $205.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Boot Barn's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boot Barn, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boot Barn wasn't on the list.

While Boot Barn currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here