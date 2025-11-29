F m Investments LLC Decreases Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

F m Investments LLC trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,559 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,601 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,901 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,722,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,062,611.84. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,612,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,322,797.27. This represents a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 629,204 shares of company stock valued at $39,424,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

