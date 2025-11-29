F m Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,734 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Timothy Coughlin sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $630,540.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,944,165. The trade was a 24.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 5,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $195,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,167,485. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 223,941 shares of company stock worth $7,221,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

