F m Investments LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

F m Investments LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 251,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

SBCF opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Free Report).

