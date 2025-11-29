Free Trial
F m Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Magnolia Oil & Gas logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) by 30.8%, adding 50,594 shares to hold 215,006 shares valued at about $4.83 million (roughly 0.11% of the company).
  • Other institutions also made big moves—American Century now owns 11.86 million shares (~$266.6M) and Encompass initiated a ~$53.8M position—leaving hedge funds and institutions with about 94.73% ownership of MGY.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of Hold with a $26.25 price target; MGY trades near $23.14, has a $4.37B market cap, P/E of 12.92, and pays a $0.15 quarterly dividend (≈2.6% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

F m Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,006 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,819,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company's stock worth $266,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company's stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 987,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 506.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 854,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

