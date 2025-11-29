F m Investments LLC Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

F m Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 19.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.08.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 248.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

