F m Investments LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

F m Investments LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,410 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IDACORP by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDACORP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised IDACORP to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.88.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $138.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from IDACORP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

