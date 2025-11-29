F m Investments LLC Purchases 8,212 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,299,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 36.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is -39.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

