F m Investments LLC Raises Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
BellRing Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 28.0% to 74,462 shares (about $4.31M), and institutional investors now own roughly 94.97% of the stock.
  • BellRing reported $0.51 EPS (missed by $0.03) and $648.2M revenue (beat estimates), with revenue up 16.6% year‑over‑year, and its board approved a $400M share buyback (≈7.7% of shares).
  • The company has a market cap of about $3.89B and a P/E of 18.39, and analysts maintain an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $42.53 despite several recent target cuts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BellRing Brands.

F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,462 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,889 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,019 shares of the company's stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 211.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded BellRing Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

