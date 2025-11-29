F m Investments LLC Raises Stake in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

F m Investments LLC increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,606 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of LivaNova worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 518,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in LivaNova by 106.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 111,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,532 shares of the company's stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

