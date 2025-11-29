F m Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 82,044 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

