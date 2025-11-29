F m Investments LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

F m Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Kadant worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $40,019,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $2,745,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kadant by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Get Kadant alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O'mara sold 699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,544.31. The trade was a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,715.76. This represents a 31.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Trading Up 0.1%

KAI opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average is $310.52. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $244.87 and a 1-year high of $420.74.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kadant's payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kadant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kadant wasn't on the list.

While Kadant currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here