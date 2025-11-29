F m Investments LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

F m Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,856,340,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,114 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 34,360 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $232.45 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

