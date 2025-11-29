F m Investments LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

F m Investments LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,081,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,794,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,070,356,000 after buying an additional 444,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,131,936,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

