F m Investments LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 13,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $1,665,227.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,112,836.80. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,685.86. The trade was a 92.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,803,199. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business's revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.88.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

