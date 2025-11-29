Free Trial
F m Investments LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Axsome Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments LLC initiated a stake in Axsome Therapeutics in Q2, buying 32,216 shares worth about $3.36 million (roughly 0.06% of the company).
  • Insiders have been heavy net sellers — including Director Roger Jeffs and CEO Herriot Tabuteau — with 350,577 shares sold (~$43.8M) in the last three months, while institutional investors own 81.49% and insiders hold 22.30%.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive (consensus "Moderate Buy", average target $179.88) despite a quarterly EPS miss (−$0.94); the company showed strong revenue growth (+63.2% YoY) but negative margins and return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 13,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $1,665,227.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,112,836.80. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,685.86. The trade was a 92.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,803,199. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business's revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.88.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

