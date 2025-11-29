F m Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

F m Investments LLC lowered its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Insmed were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 43.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.53.

Insmed Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ INSM opened at $206.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.63. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Insmed's revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $5,820,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,434. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,190,318.25. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,922 shares of company stock worth $44,556,283. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

