FACT Capital LP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

FACT Capital LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.1% of FACT Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after buying an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares in the company, valued at $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI-related demand remains the key bullish factor. Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Can Increasing HDD Exabyte Shipments Bolster Seagate's Q4 Earnings?

Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Positive Sentiment: Prior operating performance provides support. Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report.

Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders anticipate significant volatility. With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Here's How Much Traders See Seagate Stock Moving After Earnings

With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are weighing on the stock. The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks.

The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks. Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty adds pressure. New U.S. tariffs affecting key semiconductor trading partners have contributed to sector-wide selling and raised concerns about costs, supply chains and international demand ahead of earnings. Seagate Technology Holdings Falls On Tariffs As Fair Value Stays In Focus

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.1%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $816.99 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $894.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here