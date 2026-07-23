Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,296 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,692 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 7.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 56.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 307,893 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,633,070 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $534,461,000 after acquiring an additional 685,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here