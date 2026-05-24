Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Sells 1,769 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,282 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $382.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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