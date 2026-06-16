Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 634.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,582,818 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,357,478,000 after buying an additional 954,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

IBM opened at $268.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.84. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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