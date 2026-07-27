Family Manage LLC Purchases 16,242 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Family Manage LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 771.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

More Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s recent earnings results were strong, with the firm beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and posting robust year-over-year growth, which supports the stock’s longer-term fundamental case.

Morgan Stanley’s recent earnings results were strong, with the firm beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and posting robust year-over-year growth, which supports the stock’s longer-term fundamental case. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to receive constructive Wall Street commentary, including a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent bullish analyst coverage tied to its earnings power and capital markets franchise.

The company continues to receive constructive Wall Street commentary, including a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent bullish analyst coverage tied to its earnings power and capital markets franchise. Positive Sentiment: Recent headlines also pointed to Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit attracting new assets tied to SpaceX IPO interest, which reinforces the strength of its wealth and investment management businesses.

Recent headlines also pointed to Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit attracting new assets tied to SpaceX IPO interest, which reinforces the strength of its wealth and investment management businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Several unrelated market stories involving Morgan Stanley analyst calls on other stocks, plus broader AI/capex and earnings-driven volatility across large-cap tech and financials, may be influencing sentiment around MS indirectly.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $214.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $136.17 and a twelve month high of $232.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm's revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 32.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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