Family Manage LLC Purchases Shares of 21,190 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Family Manage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,770,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,639 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,763,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,653,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,154,914,000 after buying an additional 837,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,875,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,571,212,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $145.93 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,608.72. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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