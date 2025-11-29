Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

