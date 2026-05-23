FedEx Corporation $FDX is Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's 10th Largest Position

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,262 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 195,564 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FedEx worth $128,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in FedEx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,025 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FedEx Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:FDX opened at $394.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.35 and a 12-month high of $404.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $446.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $399.62.

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FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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