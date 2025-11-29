FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,426 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.13.

Shares of FDX opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $304.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

