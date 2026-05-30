Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after buying an additional 588,509 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,932,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,381,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $913,548,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $764,725,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME announced that Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on June 4, which keeps the company visible to investors and may reinforce its growth story. Article Title

CME announced that Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on June 4, which keeps the company visible to investors and may reinforce its growth story. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says CME’s planned 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading could attract more institutional crypto volume, which may support future derivatives activity and trading revenue. Article Title

Recent coverage says CME’s planned 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading could attract more institutional crypto volume, which may support future derivatives activity and trading revenue. Neutral Sentiment: CME also lowered margin requirements on gold and silver futures, a move that may help keep trading active during volatile commodity markets but is not clearly a major fundamental catalyst. Article Title

CME also lowered margin requirements on gold and silver futures, a move that may help keep trading active during volatile commodity markets but is not clearly a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary from the CME floor highlighted sticky inflation and stronger durable goods data, which could keep Fed policy uncertain and sustain trading activity, but the direct impact on CME stock is unclear. Article Title

Macro commentary from the CME floor highlighted sticky inflation and stronger durable goods data, which could keep Fed policy uncertain and sustain trading activity, but the direct impact on CME stock is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Crypto articles suggesting Bitcoin’s “CME gap” may disappear with round-the-clock trading could reduce the market’s focus on CME-specific weekend price gaps, weakening one of the more visible trading narratives tied to the company’s crypto franchise. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.29.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $273.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.51. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $257.17 and a one year high of $329.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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