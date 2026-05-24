Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HWM opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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