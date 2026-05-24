Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 6,186 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,756 shares of company stock valued at $125,660,329. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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