Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $13.93 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,241 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

C stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength.

Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release.

Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares.

Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi’s reduced bitcoin and ether targets may dampen sentiment toward its research calls in the digital-assets space, potentially creating a modest headwind for investor perception.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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