Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $11.36 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,383 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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