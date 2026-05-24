Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.17 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,761 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,935 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $101.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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