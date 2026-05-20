Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,643 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $30,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.00.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Trading Down 0.9%

Linde stock opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $521.28. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.51.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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