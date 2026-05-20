Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases Shares of 159,619 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,471,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

More AbbVie News

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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