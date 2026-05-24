Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $518.92 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $479.80 and its 200 day moving average is $523.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $652.46.

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Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $21,444,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

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