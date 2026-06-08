Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 213,114 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Entegris worth $73,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,480,998,000 after buying an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,560,000 after buying an additional 412,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $644,841,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $470,679,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,765,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $348,115,000 after buying an additional 709,121 shares during the period.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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