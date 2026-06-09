Fiera Capital Corp Has $24.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.08.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $248.01 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -992.06, a PEG ratio of 4,194.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $214.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $11,035,213.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,382,363. This trade represents a 67.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total transaction of $74,105.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,795.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,784 shares of company stock valued at $111,803,817. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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