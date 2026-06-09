Fiera Capital Corp Has $36.51 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,322 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 116,496 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Pembina Pipeline worth $36,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PBA stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Pembina Pipeline from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pembina Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pembina Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Pembina Pipeline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here