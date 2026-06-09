Fiera Capital Corp Has $47.27 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,195 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $47,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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